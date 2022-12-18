Sports World Is Praying For Legendary NASCAR Driver

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The sports world has been praying for a legendary NASCAR Hall of Fame driver this week.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Farmer has been hospitalized with double pneumonia this month.

Farmer, who still gets on the track from time to time, is reportedly itching to get back.

"I need to get outta here so I can start my 75th year of racing at the Talladega short track!"

Unfortunately, the legendary NASCAR Hall of Fame driver has to get healthy first.

The sports world is praying for him on Sunday morning.

"Prayers for Red and Family," one fan wrote.

"absolute legend man," one fan added.

"Bless his heart," another fan added.

"If he can survive 75 years of shortrack racing and a helicopter crash, he'll survive this," another fan pointed out.

Our thoughts continue to be with Red and his family as he battles illness.

Hopefully, we'll see him back on the short track soon.