Sports World Reacts To The Daytona 500 Restarting At Night

Sports are just cooler to watch at night – NASCAR included. The Daytona 500 was scheduled to begin this afternoon, and we got a couple of laps in, but weather forced the prestigious race to be delayed for several hours.

Several hours after the weather delay – and a big-time crash – the Daytona 500 is getting ready to restart on FOX.

The sports world is pretty pumped to watch the prestigious race on Sunday evening. A week removed from the Super Bowl, we’ll take whatever Sunday night sports we can get. And the Daytona 500 certainly qualifies in that category.

“Non expert opinion. NASCAR at night is cooler,” Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd tweeted on Sunday evening.

Expert or non-expert, Cowherd is right. Watching the Daytona 500 at night is a pretty cool sight.

Sports fans across the country are excited to watch the prestigious race under the lights on Sunday evening.

Even New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara is excited.

The Daytona 500 is currently airing on FOX.