Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Vacation Photos

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick has been enjoying quite a bit of traveling in recent weeks.

The former racing star turned business woman has shared some vacation photos on social media.

Patrick has certainly been enjoying her summer.

"Verified My liver broke up with me after the last week. 🤣 ....but, what a blast between Alaska and Napa!!!! 🐟 🍷

My dream (@somniumwine means dream in Latin) has always been to provide experiences in napa that help people fall in love with the valley as I did back in 2006.

The bottle has a red dot on the label, top of foil and cork, and on the back logo..... it indicates “you are here”. Be here now (Ram Dass). Be here with the people in front of you and give your full attention. I want the wine to facilitate connection.... and if you have a little too much, so be it," she wrote.

It's good to see Danica having such a good time.

"Guy in pic 5 thought process: be a gentleman. Don't look. There's a camera pointing at you! Down and away, down and away," one fan joked.

"Love this Danica! So much meaning and attention to detail. Your awesome," another fan added.

"Haha, fun times. Can't wait to get up there this fall and have the experience," one fan added.

Live it up the rest of the summer, everyone.