Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Beach Photos
Danica Patrick is clearly having a good summer.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver really enjoyed a recent trip to the beach.
Patrick, who still covers the sport, shared some photos of her recent beach trip on social media.
"Beach day (and the only🤪) to close out a great 4th of July week! 🎇 I don’t want it any more busy the next time I visit, haha..... but for anyone looking for a great beach spot, Newport Beach was super fun!" she wrote.
Sports fans appreciated the photos.
"Very nice picture 🤗🤗😎👍have a nice Weekend ! Many greetings from Germany" one fan wrote.
"Simply amazing," another fan wrote.
"No bad days at the beach!! Newport is a blast! Lots of fun to be had! Glad you had fun!" one fan added.
Enjoy the summer, Danica.