Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Beach Photos

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick is clearly having a good summer.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver really enjoyed a recent trip to the beach.

Patrick, who still covers the sport, shared some photos of her recent beach trip on social media.

"Beach day (and the only🤪) to close out a great 4th of July week! 🎇 I don’t want it any more busy the next time I visit, haha..... but for anyone looking for a great beach spot, Newport Beach was super fun!" she wrote.

Sports fans appreciated the photos.

"Very nice picture 🤗🤗😎👍have a nice Weekend ! Many greetings from Germany" one fan wrote.

"Simply amazing," another fan wrote.

"No bad days at the beach!! Newport is a blast! Lots of fun to be had! Glad you had fun!" one fan added.

Enjoy the summer, Danica.