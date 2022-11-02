Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick has been opening up a lot about her body and mindset in recent weeks.

The former NASCAR driver revealed that she recently got her breast implants removed, following years of health troubles. Patrick is thankfully feeling much better now.

Patrick, a longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver, has been a star both on and off the track.

The legendary race car driver is a beauty inside and out, posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times over the course of her career.

Sports fans have praised Patrick for her honesty on and off the track over the yers.

"Dang, she looks great!" one fan wrote.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." another fan wrote to the critical comments.

"She is awesome, not only beautiful but she's smart also," another fan wrote.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/YouTube.

We praise Danica for doing what she feels comfortable with, whether it's posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, or speaking out about her decision to get her implants removed.

We wish Danica all the best moving forward in life.