Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it.

Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.

"It’s a rule.... you have to catch your first fish!" she wrote.

Hey, you have to respect the commitment to the boat rules.

"I am going next August can’t wait . Looks like you had an amazing trip . Congrats," one fan wrote.

"and hey lucky fish," one fan pointed out.

"Looks like today was a catching day," one fan added.

Patrick had a fun time out on the water, that is for sure.

You don't want to be a fish when Danica Patrick is around, apparently.