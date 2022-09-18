Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Photo

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick had a pretty fun time at a music festival earlier this month.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, who's since retired and ventured into the business and broadcasting world, had some fun at Burning Man.

Patrick got into the music festival spirit, too.

The legendary race car driver's racy music festival outfits went viral on social media.

Patrick joked about it, too.

"Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion. 😜 Then of course we found the tiniest and coolest spot called “the champagne room”! I brought over some @danicarosewine and @somniumwine! 🍷 We rode over during a very windy white out, hence the scarfs and goggles.... because, wine. Haha," she wrote.

Hey, good for Danica.

"Totally rocked your first burn!" one fan wrote.

"You can never go wrong with stocking and garters," another fan added.

"The art is beautiful! You looked adorable," one fan added.

How can she top it next year?