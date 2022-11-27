Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Photos

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick doesn't shy away from the camera, that is for sure.

Earlier this month, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver took to social media, to show off some of her racy vacation outfit photos.

"Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep. 😜," she wrote.

Photos of Patrick's vacation have gone viral.

Patrick is no stranger to the camera, of course. She's posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Dang, she looks great!" one fan wrote.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." another fan wrote to the critical comments.

"She is awesome, not only beautiful but she's smart also," another fan wrote.

Patrick has even joked that she wishes she was a full-time swimsuit model. We're sure she could pull it off...

Patrick is likely staying busy in her day-to-day life, but if she ever wants another career, she could likely land some full-time swimsuit model gigs.