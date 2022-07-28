Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Recovery Photos

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick has been extremely open about her decision to get her breast implants removed, along with the recovery process since then.

The former racing star admitted that she got her implants removed due to health issues. Patrick has been feeling much better since the procedure.

Not everything is linear, though.

"I have waves of feeling like my body is healing then it goes backwards. I knew this was a possible scenario. However, a guaranteed scenario is I will f----- figure it all out..... with just enough patience to not force.... and move through it as quickly as humanly possible. Because I do like to do everything fast," she wrote on Instagram.

Good for Danica for being so open.

"You are so amazing and we are all so grateful for your authentic reflections on this super important healing topic. Cheering you on always!!! Love you babes. You’re such a gift to this world. Praying for your full and complete recovery," one fan wrote in response.

"m following your journey on your recovery from your implants removal. I have a chemical sensitivity to many things, so I was unable to get them when I had to have a bilateral mastectomy 2 years ago. I knew then they could cause many problems. My husband has the cupping done weekly. I hope find a speedy recovery," another fan wrote.

"Hope you feel better and stay strong," one fan added.

Best of luck with the recovery process, Danica.