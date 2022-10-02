Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Top Swimsuit Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick had a pretty enjoyable summer.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver continued to build on her business empire, which includes a popular podcast, but she had quite a bit of fun, too.

In fact, Patrick experienced the "Burning Man" music festival for the first time. Her outfits at the festival went viral on social media.

Patrick has some professional experience wearing minimal outfits, though.

The legendary racing star has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports fans can appreciate someone like Patrick who is willing to push her boundaries.

"Guys really seem to hate it when women are smarter, more athletic, successful and better looking than they are. It must be terrible to be so insecure. There is help out there for you guys, try it..." one fan wrote.

"I absolutely love Danica I followed her through out her racing ️ career from Indy to Nascar.. Beautiful woman, I met her and got her autograph in my local town here in Jackson Michigan where she was promoting her new book..She raced that same weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan about a half hour from where I live..She was very kind to all of her fans that day..Love You Danica.." another fan wrote.

Patrick is far from the only major athlete to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, too.

