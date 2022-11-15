Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Vacation Photos

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick has retired from racing, though the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver still manages to stay quite busy with her career. She works as an analyst for racing on TV and has several businesses to manage, as well.

But the former racing star likes to live it up at times, as well.

Recently, Patrick and her friends took a trip to Mexico. It looks like they had a good time.

"Fun in the sun in Mexico! Yoga, dancing, drinking, and dressing up! 👗 🍋," Danica wrote.

Some of Patrick's outfits went viral on social media.

"Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep. 😜," she wrote.

"WOW 🤩 😍 💫," one fan wrote.

"I love watching you on here. But I totally miss you on the race track," one fan added.

"Cabo?? You look so happy and beautiful 😍 Have the greatest time 😊," another fan wondered.

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Good for Danica Patrick for enjoying life. We could all use a trip like that.