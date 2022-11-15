Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Vacation Photos
Danica Patrick has retired from racing, though the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver still manages to stay quite busy with her career. She works as an analyst for racing on TV and has several businesses to manage, as well.
But the former racing star likes to live it up at times, as well.
Recently, Patrick and her friends took a trip to Mexico. It looks like they had a good time.
"Fun in the sun in Mexico! Yoga, dancing, drinking, and dressing up! 👗 🍋," Danica wrote.
Some of Patrick's outfits went viral on social media.
"Nobody looks back on their life and remembers the nights they had plenty of sleep. 😜," she wrote.
Hey, good for Danica.
"WOW 🤩 😍 💫," one fan wrote.
"I love watching you on here. But I totally miss you on the race track," one fan added.
"Cabo?? You look so happy and beautiful 😍 Have the greatest time 😊," another fan wondered.
Good for Danica Patrick for enjoying life. We could all use a trip like that.