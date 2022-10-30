Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween.

Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though.

The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media this weekend.

"Hello from @f1 in Mexico! 🇲🇽" Patrick wrote.

Fans are loving the outfit Patrick shared on her social media pages.

"Love the outfit!!" one fan wrote.

"Yeah, awesome outfit! 😍" another fan added.

"The all denim duo put Brit and Justin to shame," one fan admitted.

"Great work today, you fit in with with team well," another fan wrote on social media.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sunday's Formula 1 race is set to take place at 4 p.m. E.T.