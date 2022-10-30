Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit
It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween.
Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though.
The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media this weekend.
"Hello from @f1 in Mexico! 🇲🇽" Patrick wrote.
Fans are loving the outfit Patrick shared on her social media pages.
"Love the outfit!!" one fan wrote.
"Yeah, awesome outfit! 😍" another fan added.
"The all denim duo put Brit and Justin to shame," one fan admitted.
"Great work today, you fit in with with team well," another fan wrote on social media.
Sunday's Formula 1 race is set to take place at 4 p.m. E.T.