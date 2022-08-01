Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot
Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model.
Maybe she wasn't joking, though...
The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado.
The talent is there...
Sports fans appreciated it.
"lol your fun, i also luv avocados 🥑 but have never done a photo shoot with them..," one fan joked.
"That’s one good looking avocado," one fan added.
"Well you both look great!" one fan added.
Happy national avocado day, everyone.