Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model.

Maybe she wasn't joking, though...

The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado.

The talent is there...

Sports fans appreciated it.

"lol your fun, i also luv avocados 🥑 but have never done a photo shoot with them..," one fan joked.

"That’s one good looking avocado," one fan added.

"Well you both look great!" one fan added.

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Happy national avocado day, everyone.