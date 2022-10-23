Sports World Reacts To The Danica Patrick Health News

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 14: Danica Patrick, driver of the #7 GoDaddy Chevrolet, talks to the media during the Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Legendary racing star turned business woman Danica Patrick continues to open up about what she went through following her decision to get breast implants.

Patrick, who's since had her breast implants removed, said she underwent basically every test imaginable before deciding to get them removed.

"I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know)," she said, saying that she went through a "rabbit hole" to attempt to figure out what the issue was.

"I did every test that could be done."

Patrick opened up to Dr. Daniel G. Amen, a brain disorder specialist and the founder of Amen Clinics.

This is not the first time Patrick has opened up about it.

Sports fans have praised Patrick for her vulnerability on the issue.

"One of the most impressive females to Grace this planet. Fwiw…your natural look is so much more than w/implants. Wishing you health and happiness," one fan wrote.

"Wow - an incredible story. Thank you for sharing. Glad that your health is improving. (PS Looking forward to seeing you broadcasting from Miami)," another fan wrote.

"A friend of mine went through the same and had hers removed. Until she was properly diagnosed she tried everything, diet, vitamins, avoiding this that, and ever other combo. They were killing her, now her health has improved substantially over the past few years," one fan added.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Continue to feel better, Danica.