Sports World Reacts To The Indy 500 Flyover Video

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, cheers with his family during a military flyover prior to the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2022 Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is currently underway.

Prior to the start of the race, a packed Indianapolis Motor Speedway crowd got to witness a special military flyover.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted out a video of the flyover.

The fans were pumped.

Here's another angle from the track:

It's an especially flyover-themed weekend, as Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel hit theaters this weekend.

The 2022 Indy 500 is airing on NBC.