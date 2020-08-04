The Indianapolis 500 Announced A New Decision On Fans

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be held later this month without fans in attendance, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced on Tuesday.

This will be the first time in the more than 100-year history of the race that fans won’t be in the grandstand. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made attendance unfeasible.

“This tough decision was made following careful consideration and extensive consultation with state and city leadership,” IMS tweeted this afternoon.

Earlier this summer, IMS had said there would be a 50 percent capacity limit on the ground at this year’s Indianapolis 500. Since then however, positive cases in Marion County have tripled and the positivity rate has doubled.

“We said from the beginning of the pandemic that we would put the health and safety of our community first, and while hosting spectators at a limited capacity with our robust plan in place was appropriate in late June, it is not the right path forward based on the current environment,” the IMS press release stated.

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday, August 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the action.

Anyone who had tickets to this year’s event can use them for next year’s race.