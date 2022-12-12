Tony Stewart Has 5-Word Reaction To Major Announcement

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart used ESPN's "Thursday Night Thunder" to help get his racing career off the ground in the 1980s.

Now, the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Co-Founder and 2021 SRX champion is helping bring the iconic Thursday brand back. SRX is partnering with ESPN for the return of "Thursday Night Thunder," starting in summer 2023.

Stewart is obviously pumped up about the announcement, judging by his reaction to the news going public on social media.

"Thursday Night Thunder is back!" the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion tweeted.

According to the ESPN announcement, Stewart "will bring the superstars of racing back to Thursday Night, pitting NASCAR, IndyCar, and other racing champions against each other in prime time on ESPN."

The 2023 "Thursday Night Thunder" schedule gets underway on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The circuit will run for a total of six weeks.