Tony Stewart Has A Message For NASCAR About Kyle Larson

Iconic NASCAR driver Tony Stewart has a message for the sport about fired driver Kyle Larson.
Larson was ousted from the sport earlier this year when he was caught saying the N-word on a live video stream. He lost his NASCAR team and several sponsorships. He’s since been racing outside of the sport.
The fired NASCAR driver has since apologized, but he remains ousted from the sport. Stewart thinks that should change.
Stewart, 49, thinks NASCAR should let Larson back in.
"I think it's time for NASCAR to get off their ass and do the right thing."
Tony Stewart says Kyle Larson has paid his penalty and wants to see him back in the Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/uQi0dTgDsm
— Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) August 19, 2020
Stewart thinks it’s been long enough and Larson is ready to get back in the sport and be a better person.
Ultimately, it’s not Stewart’s call. We’ll see if NASCAR makes a decision on Larson in the future.