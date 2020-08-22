Tony Stewart Has A Message For NASCAR About Kyle Larson

Iconic NASCAR driver Tony Stewart has a message for the sport about fired driver Kyle Larson.

Larson was ousted from the sport earlier this year when he was caught saying the N-word on a live video stream. He lost his NASCAR team and several sponsorships. He’s since been racing outside of the sport.

The fired NASCAR driver has since apologized, but he remains ousted from the sport. Stewart thinks that should change.

Stewart, 49, thinks NASCAR should let Larson back in.

“NASCAR has gotta get off their ass and do the right thing and give this kid an opportunity to get back in a car,” Stewart told CBS Sports.

"I think it's time for NASCAR to get off their ass and do the right thing." Tony Stewart says Kyle Larson has paid his penalty and wants to see him back in the Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/uQi0dTgDsm — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) August 19, 2020 “I think he’s paid his penalty and he’s served the penalty long enough where you know we’ve had similar instances in the sport that have happened and the penalties didn’t last as near as long as this has lasted with Kyle.” Stewart thinks it’s been long enough and Larson is ready to get back in the sport and be a better person. “It’s changed Kyle’s world, it turned everything upside down and not only did it affect him, it affected his family and a lot of other people that didn’t deserve to be affected,” Stewart said. “So I think it’s been long enough. I think it’s time for NASCAR to get off their ass and to do the right thing and allow him to come back to the series now.” Ultimately, it’s not Stewart’s call. We’ll see if NASCAR makes a decision on Larson in the future.