Tony Stewart Reacts To Death Of Legendary NASCAR Figure

It was announced on Wednesday that Bruton Smith died at the age of 95. The founder of Speedway Motorsports was an iconic figure in the NASCAR world.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Smith passed away, countless current and former drivers went on social media to share their thoughts on him.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is the latest notable figure to post a heartfelt message about Smith on Twitter.

"Bruton Smith was a pioneer who helped make motorsports mainstream and allowed guys like me to make a living doing what we love," Stewart wrote. "He helped grow not just NASCAR, but all kinds of racing. He had his hands in all of it, and even though he’s gone, his fingerprints remain."

Smith's impact on NASCAR will be felt for years to come. After all, Speedway Motorsports owns and operates 11 racetracks that are used for Cup Series events.

In addition to his work on the racetrack, Smith made an impact in the community. In 1982, he founded Speedway's Children's Charities.

Our thoughts are with Smith's family and friends at this time.