Tony Stewart Teasing 'Major' Announcement: Fans React

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

NASCAR fans are in store for some exciting news this Tuesday. At least that's what Tony Stewart claims.

On Monday, Stewart tweeted that he'll make a major announcement the following day.

"Shifting gears after an exciting weekend. Speaking of winning... Fans, we've shared lots of iconic moments over the years, haven't we? Stay tuned for a major announcement tomorrow," Stewart wrote.

Stewart's tweet was accompanied by a picture of his old race cars.

As you'd expect, Stewart's post sparked a ton of speculation on social media.

It was announced on Tuesday that Donny Schatz will race on Aug. 10 in a retro red, white and blue vehicle that honors Carquest Auto Parts' original logo for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. Perhaps that's what the legendary driver was alluding to with his tweet.

Additionally, it was revealed that Stewart has partnered with an NFT company. It's also possible that was his big announcement.