Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Will Be Retiring

One of NASCAR’s veteran racers will call it a career at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season.

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, announced on Monday he will retire later this year.

The 37-year-old would like to spend more time with his family in this “next chapter” of his life, including his wife Janice, 10-year-old son Alex and nine-year-old daughter Abby.

“I truly enjoy driving race cars and I’m excited to race my heart out in 2022 for Smithfield and Stewart-Haas Racing,” Almirola said in his announcement, as transcribed by NASCAR.com. “But to be the best in this business, you’ve got to be selfish, and for the last 37 years, my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do.

“I want to be present. I want to be the best husband and father, and that to me means more than being a race-car driver. So, it’s one more year where I’m all-in on racing, where we’ll do whatever it takes to compete at the highest level. But when the season is over, I’ll be ready to wave goodbye. I’ve loved every minute of it, but it’s time for the next chapter of my life.”

Check out Aric Almirola’s retirement announcement video below.

We wish Almirola all the best in his final year as a NASCAR driver.

He’ll finish out the 2022 Cup Series season before hanging up his helmet for the last time.