Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He Won't Race This Weekend

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Alex Bowman will miss his second straight NASCAR playoff race due to concussion-like symptoms stemming from a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Ally Racing driver announced Tuesday that he won't compete in this Sunday's Drive for the Cure 250.

"With my health continuing to be my number one priority, I will not return to racing this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway," Bowman said on Twitter. "I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100%."

Noah Gragson will instead drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman. He finished 19th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bowman called the accident that caused his head injury the "hardest hit" he's ever experienced.

NASCAR's Next Gen vehicles are facing amplified scrutiny with a concussion also sidelining Kurt Busch since July. Denny Hamlin called for a complete redesign, and Chase Elliott panned the sport's safety efforts for going backward.

Currently 12th in the playoff standings, Bowman will get eliminated from the championship hunt after Sunday's race whittles the field down to eight drivers.

Bowman said he's "overwhelmed" by well-wishes as he recovers from his injury.