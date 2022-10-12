Veteran NASCAR Driver Announces He'll Miss Next 3 Races

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman has missed the last two Cup Series races with a concussion, which he suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25.

Bowman announced on Wednesday that he will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville as he continues to heal.

"As much as I hoped to be back in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet this weekend, I will not be returning to competition for the next three NASCAR Cup Series races," Bowman said in a statement. "I am continuing to focus my efforts on getting my health back to 100% so that I can return racing as soon as possible."

Noah Gragson will continue filling in for Bowman as the driver of the No. 48 car.

"I know that Noah will continue to do a great job representing the No. 48 and I'll be cheering him and the entire Ally Racing team on every lap," Gragson said.

Gragson has finished 19th and 23rd in the last two races at Talladega on October 2 and Charlotte on October 9.

He'll be on the track for this Sunday's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Race time is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.