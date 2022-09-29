Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway.

"After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega," Bowman wrote. " I'm disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible."

According to Hendrick Motorsports, Noah Gragson will replace Bowman this Sunday. He won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega in April.

Bowman picked up his seventh career Cup Series win earlier this year in Las Vegas. He recently placed fourth in the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sept. 11.

As NASCAR faces safety concerns, Bowman isn't the only prominent driver out with a head injury. Kurt Busch, who suffered concussion-like symptoms after crashing during a qualifying event on July 23, withdrew from the playoffs.

Sunday's YellaWood 500 starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Currently 12th in the playoff standings, Bowman may need to return and win next weekend's race in Charlotte to avoid elimination.