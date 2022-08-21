Veteran NASCAR Driver Might Change His Mind On Retirement

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

A prominent NASCAR driver might be changing his mind on his retirement decision.

Earlier this season, it was reported that veteran driver Aric Almirola would be stepping away following the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series.

Almirola, 38, appears to be changing his mind on his future decision, though.

“Still don’t have a final decision,” Almirola said ahead of Saturday’s qualifying session. “I got nothing new to say about that. I’ve certainly prayed a lot about it and continue to think about it.”

It's been a flip-flopping kind of year in the NASCAR Cup Series.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Almirola's final decision.