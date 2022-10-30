Veteran NASCAR Driver Not A Fan Of Ross Chastain's Move
A veteran NASCAR driver was not a fan of Ross Chastain's wild move at the finish of Sunday's Cup Series race.
Chastain rode the wall for the final lap of Sunday's race, so he could pass a bunch of cars and finish where he needed to to stay in the championship hunt.
It was a crazy finish.
Moves don't get much crazier than that one.
But while most of the NASCAR world is praising the move, a veteran driver was against it.
"That's not a good look for our sport. Maybe you guys think it's cool. I think it's embarrassing," Kyle Larson said.
Unsurprisingly, most of the NASCAR world does not agree with what Larson said.