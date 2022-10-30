Veteran NASCAR Driver Not A Fan Of Ross Chastain's Move

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, spin after an on-track incident as Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A veteran NASCAR driver was not a fan of Ross Chastain's wild move at the finish of Sunday's Cup Series race.

Chastain rode the wall for the final lap of Sunday's race, so he could pass a bunch of cars and finish where he needed to to stay in the championship hunt.

It was a crazy finish.

Moves don't get much crazier than that one.

But while most of the NASCAR world is praising the move, a veteran driver was against it.

"That's not a good look for our sport. Maybe you guys think it's cool. I think it's embarrassing," Kyle Larson said.

Unsurprisingly, most of the NASCAR world does not agree with what Larson said.