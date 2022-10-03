Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Action Industries Chevrolet, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, leads the field on a pace lap prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023.

A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.

He will drive No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, per Bianchi.

Allmendinger, 40, won the most recent Xfinity Series race at Talladega over the weekend. He has won 14 times in 85 starts on the circuit overall.

In 388 career NASCAR Cup Series races, Allmendinger has won twice, most recently at the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.

His first-ever Cup Series win came at the 2014 Cheez-It 355 at the Glen at Watkins Glen. Watkins Glen is also where he most recently raced on the Cup Series back in August.