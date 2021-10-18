Veteran NASCAR Driver Rips The Sport’s “Newer Generation”

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is one of racing’s most accomplished stars, but by the sound of it, he doesn’t like the new generation of drivers.

In a recent interview with RACER, Busch admonished up-and-coming drivers for showing “a complete lack of respect” to veteran drivers. He feels that the new generation has “completely ruined” racing and admonished the new generation for messing up their cars more often.

“There’s a complete lack of respect everywhere, all over the place,” Busch said. “So it doesn’t matter if it’s a playoff driver or a non-playoff driver. The way all this has gone on the last four or five years, with a newer generation coming in, has completely ruined it from what it used to be. Now, it might be exciting for the fans, but all you get is more torn-up stuff. And next year, these car owners are not going to enjoy paying the bills on that new car. I guarantee it.”

There was some controversy at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway yesterday. Some tight racing broke out between playoff and non-playoff drivers.

The most notable clash came between Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez

Martin Truex Jr. hits the wall! Daniel Suarez gets into the back of the No. 19 car, and Truex crashes hard. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/WQvczbTeTQ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 17, 2021

Kyle Busch made his fair share of enemies early in his racing career by going after the best racers. It’s only fair that now that the shoe is on the other foot, he gets pursued in the same way too.

In any sport, the new generation will always be trying to one-up the older one.

The sooner Busch comes to accept that, the less he’ll sweat over it.