Video: Bubba Wallace Gets Into Fight During Sunday's Race

Things got pretty heated between Bubba Wallace and a fellow NASCAR driver on Sunday afternoon.

The 23XI Racing driver confronted veteran driver Kyle Larson in the middle of Sunday afternoon's race.

There was some shoving and physical confrontation, though thankfully, the fight didn't escalate to punches being thrown by the drivers.

"Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. Some pushes and shoves after they wreck," NASCAR on NBC tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

You don't see things escalating like that very often.

Wallace is facing some major criticism for what happened on Sunday.

"I would suspend Bubba Wallace for Homestead. Wallace just hooked Kyle Larson across the front stretch. Absolutely unacceptable. There is no debating this loss of maturity and temper," one fan wrote.

"That appeared to be blatant, intentional payback from Bubba Wallace on Kyle Larson. Hooked him and it takes out a Toyota playoff driver in Christopher Bell as well. Not a good look," Jeff Gluck added.

That certainly appears to be a pretty bad look for Wallace.

It'll be interesting to see if NASCAR announces any punishment for the No. 45 car driver moving forward.

Wallace could both cost himself and his team as the championship race goes on.