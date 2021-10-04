Video: Bubba Wallace’s Reaction To First Win Is Going Viral

The last few years have been pretty remarkable for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Today, a solid race and a little luck allowed him to make history with a win at Talladega.

At this afternoon’s YellaWood 500, Wallace led for five of 117 laps before rain forced the rain into a stoppage. With 71 laps to go and Wallace in the lead, NASCAR called an end to the race, delivering the win to Wallace.

It was the first-ever win for Wallace in the NASCAR Cup Series. And he was pumped.

Video shows Wallace waiting patiently in silence until he announcement is made. When he hears it, he and his crew go absolutely ballistic, shouting “No way!” before hugging and jumping for joy.

The win for Bubba Wallace caps off an incredible two years for the NASCAR star.

In 2020, he rose to national prominence while successfully lobbying NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from events. His advocacy earned him scores of huge endorsements.

With his win, Wallace became the first African-American driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series since the late-great Wendell Scott won back in 1964.

Wallace has always shown tremendous respect for Scott, winning a race in 2014 with a livery designed in tribute to him. Soon after joining Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team, Wallace continued to drive cars with special tributes to Scott.

After everything that Wallace has done and worked towards, this win has to feel more special than anything.