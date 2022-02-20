Video: Huge Wreck At Daytona 500 On Sunday Afternoon

We had our first big wreck of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and it came pretty early in the action at the Daytona 500.

With just three laps left to go in the first race of the 2022 season, there was a big collision between Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton and William Byron. Several other cars got caught up in the crash and were knocked out of the race.

Burton got the worst of it though. His car was bumped from behind by Brad Keselowski, which set everything in motion.

The bump forced Burton to move to the inside, right into the lane of another car and the momentum picked Burton’s car up off the ground and flipped it over.

Thankfully, nobody appeared to be hurt even though one of the cars got rammed into a wall. In total, there were eight cars involved in the crash – all of whom were removed from the end of Stage 1. Among them was Denny Hamlin, who did not finish a race for the first time in his career.

BIG WRECK! BURTON FLIPS! A wreck at the front of the field late in Stage 1 takes out multiple contenders including @HBurtonRacing going up and over!#NASCAR #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/q1SWWpoD6C — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 20, 2022

Stage 1 of the Daytona 500 was a rough one. We saw two tires fall off of cars as a result of poorly fitted lugnuts and a few wheels just get wrecked.

But Martin Truex Jr. emerged as the winner of Stage 1 once all of the dust settled.

The Daytona 500 is being aired on FOX.