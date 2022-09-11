Video: NASCAR's Special National Anthem Goes Viral

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The second race of the NASCAR Playoffs is getting underway in Kansas with the Hollywood Casino 400. But with today being the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, NASCAR made the national anthem extra special.

As a member of the U.S. military sang the national anthem, a B2 bomber plane did a flyover. It was a moving scene that the entire crowd at Kansas Speedway acknowledged in silence.

The beauty of the scene was captured by USA Network cameras and the reaction on social media has been wonderful.

The clip has over 16,000 views, 1,400 likes and tons of lovely comments and retweets. Here are some of the highlights:

"Here’s something that will ignite your 5.1 surround sound system to the max! Wow!" one user wrote.

"So BadAss B2B Baby Our Badest Plain only comes out for special occasions like NASCAR in case you don’t know everything else is just a game," wrote another.

"Dawg NASCAR is the only Motorsport that invites B-2 bombers to fly overhead, and instead of the audience getting cold feet, they cheer it on," a third wrote.

"The Eternal Teenager is Hometown proud...best flyover anywhere..." one last user wrote.

It was a beautiful scene, and one that everyone in Kansas City seemed to have enjoyed.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is being aired on USA Network.