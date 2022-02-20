The Spun

Video: National Anthem At Daytona 500 Goes Viral

Before the Daytona 500 could get underway on Sunday, there had to be a stirring rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick things off.

Country singer Trace Adkins performed the national anthem, which culminated with a flyover through a crystal clear blue sky in Florida. There were also some broadcast shots of United States service members overseas who are tuning in.

You can catch the full anthem below.

Besides patriotism, there is another major takeaway from that video. Every driver they show is locked in. The intensity and focus is palpable.

Who can blame them, considering they are about to get behind the wheel for one of NASCAR’s most premier events?

You can watch the Daytona 500 on FOX.

