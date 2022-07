Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis

There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis.

Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all.

Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon.

This was scary to watch:

Thankfully, both drivers appeared to emerge from the wreck in OK condition.

This afternoon's Cup Series race is airing on NBC.