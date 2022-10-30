Video Shows NASCAR Driver Appearing To Punch Opponent

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Saturday's Xfinity Series race had a controversial finish in more ways than one.

While Ty Gibbs' win was controversial, as he wrecked an opponent on way to a fin, there was another heated moment off of the track on Saturday.

NBC's cameras appeared to show a driver punching an opponent.

"One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted.

There have been some heated post-race incidents this year, but that might take the cake.

It'll be interesting to see how NASCAR responds.