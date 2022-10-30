Video Shows NASCAR Driver Appearing To Punch Opponent
Saturday's Xfinity Series race had a controversial finish in more ways than one.
While Ty Gibbs' win was controversial, as he wrecked an opponent on way to a fin, there was another heated moment off of the track on Saturday.
NBC's cameras appeared to show a driver punching an opponent.
"One of our cameras appears to show Austin Hill punching Myatt Snider after Saturday's Xfinity Series race," NASCAR on NBC tweeted.
There have been some heated post-race incidents this year, but that might take the cake.
It'll be interesting to see how NASCAR responds.