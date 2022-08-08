Watch: Bubba Wallace's Emotional Post-Race Interview Goes Viral

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace was very disappointed by his second place finish in NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.

The 23XI Racing driver won the pole before Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race, though he was unable to pull off the victory.

Wallace believes he let down his team on Sunday.

"I failed everybody."

Wallace was emotional, though a second place finish is nothing to be too disappointed with.

The 23XI Racing driver has had an up-and-down season, but he could be peaking now.