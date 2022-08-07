Watch: Kyle Busch, Wife Share Emotional Moment Before Race

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, and wife Samantha walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After a trying few days, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch had the chance to do what he does best this afternoon: race.

Busch, his wife Samantha and their two children were at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Thursday when an active shooting situation unfolded.

Thankfully, the entire family was unharmed, though the experience had to be terrifying. With the traumatic event behind her, Samantha Busch was at Michigan International Speedway today to watch Kyle compete in the FireKeepers Casino 400.

She, Kyle and their son Brexton shared a touching moment before the race started.

Unfortunately for Busch, things on the track didn't go as planned. He was unable to finish the race after being involved in a multi-car wreck.

Still, after what happened last week, no doubt Busch is feeling lucky to be able to be out there at all.