Watch: Major Wreck At NASCAR's Cup Series Race Sunday

Things are getting chippy in the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this afternoon.

First, Ross Chastain bumped into the back of Chase Elliott's No. 9 car, causing Elliott to spin out and a caution flag to make an appearance.

At the end of the video below, you can hear Elliott complaining about Chastain on his headset.

"I mean, what was he doing?" Elliott says of Chastain. "He ran me over getting into [Turn] 3 and then ran me over again."

It didn't take long for Elliott to exact some revenge on Chastain, along with the help of Denny Hamlin.

Currently, Elliott is in 27th place and Chastain 33rd as we come up on the midway point at World Wide Technology Raceway.

You can catch the action on FS1.