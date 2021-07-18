Watch: Crazy Scene At Today’s NASCAR Cup Series Race

It was a wet and wild afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.

The race started in less than ideal conditions, with a steady rain falling. It didn’t take long for a wreck to happen, with leader Kyle Busch, Martin Truex and others flying.

You can see the damage in the video below.

The red flag has been displayed after multiple cars, including the leader @KyleBusch, are involved in a wreck due to a wet racing surface at @NHMS. pic.twitter.com/Tvom4PMvV0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 18, 2021

A visibly frustrated Busch decided to take matters into his own hands and voice his displeasure with NASCAR by…bumping the pace car?

That’s exactly what he tried to do.

Kyle Busch thinking about dumping the pace car???? What the hell is happening pic.twitter.com/C5dAHxQgrg — Barstool Racing (@rubbinisracing) July 18, 2021

Kyle Busch bumping the pace car isn't going to go over well no matter what. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 18, 2021

In the clip below, you can see how annoyed Busch was at how the race unfolded. There were plenty who agreed with him, saying that the race should not have been started in those conditions.

"We're done. We're going home. It's over."@KyleBusch was leading when rain began to fall on the track, and crashed out of the race early at @NHMS. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pME9OYEwd3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 18, 2021

Can’t blame Busch for being angry, but he might get in some trouble for that pace car stunt. After all, it’s not the driver of the pace car’s fault for how things unfolded.

