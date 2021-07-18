The Spun

Watch: Crazy Scene At Today’s NASCAR Cup Series Race

NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series.LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 28: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Built Bar Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It was a wet and wild afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.

The race started in less than ideal conditions, with a steady rain falling. It didn’t take long for a wreck to happen, with leader Kyle Busch, Martin Truex and others flying.

You can see the damage in the video below.

A visibly frustrated Busch decided to take matters into his own hands and voice his displeasure with NASCAR by…bumping the pace car?

That’s exactly what he tried to do.

In the clip below, you can see how annoyed Busch was at how the race unfolded. There were plenty who agreed with him, saying that the race should not have been started in those conditions.

Can’t blame Busch for being angry, but he might get in some trouble for that pace car stunt. After all, it’s not the driver of the pace car’s fault for how things unfolded.

You can watch the rest of today’s race now on NBC Sports Network.


