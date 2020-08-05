Why Bubba Wallace Was Reportedly Offered An Ownership Stake

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting Bubba Wallace has been offered an ownership stake in his current team at Richard Petty Motorsports.

“Richard Petty Motorsports team owner Andrew Murstein confirmed to Forbes SportsMoney that the organization offered an ownership stake to Wallace, whose current contract with RPM expires at the conclusion of this season,” Forbes.com reported.

Despite not winning, Wallace has become one of the biggest names in the sport. His support of the Black Lives Matter movement and adamant demands of change within NASCAR have put him on a platform few others drivers are.

As a result, he received that offer from Richard Petty Motorsports. However, RPM isn’t the only team to express interest in handing out an ownership stake to the young driver.

According to a report from the Washington Post, “there are reports that interest extends beyond RPM.” The Post also opened up on why Wallace is receiving these unique offers.

From the report:

Jeff Gordon signed a lifetime deal that included an ownership stake with Hendrick Motorsports and Tony Stewart received a 50 percent stake from Gene Haas, forming what is now Stewart-Haas Racing, but both men had won championships. Wallace has something that might just be as precious: a high profile that included a number of national TV interviews.

Wallace was the catalyst for change in NASCAR earlier this season. The racing league got rid of the Confederate Flag from all of its tracks, thanks to his input.

After that, he became a household name around the country. “There’s a plethora of drivers,” Murstein said. “There is only one Bubba.”

At just 26, Wallace has a major decision to make in the coming weeks.