1 Medal Ceremony At Winter Olympics Delayed After Failed Drug Test

These days it feels like we can’t have a proper Winter Olympic Games without a failed drug test tainting the medal ceremony. And that tradition reared its in Beijing this week.

According to ESPN, the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition has been pulled from the schedule following a positive drug test from one member of the gold-winning Russian team. Russia won gold, the United States won silver and Japan won bronze in the event.

Per the report, the International Olympic Committee has said that “legal issues” are holding up the ceremony. There’s also the risk that as many as six gold medals won by Russia could be at risk.

Amid the speculation, representatives of the Russian government addressed the issue. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov asked for patience as they wait for explanations from IOC officials.

“Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Peskov said.

The medal ceremony for team figure skating was delayed due to a "legal" issue per the IOC. @insidethegames reports it involves Russia and doping. Russia won gold. The US silver. https://t.co/FiQQW6m351 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 9, 2022

The Russian olympic team was not allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics under their own flag. That was one of the biggest punishments stemming from a major doping scandal that rocked the world of athletics.

But Russia was still allowed to field a team under the banner of the “Russian Olympic Committee.”

We can only speculate until the facts come out, but it appears that changing the name didn’t change the culture.

What will the fallout be of this latest incident with Russia at the Olympics?