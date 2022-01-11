3-Time Olympian Deon Lendore Killed In Car Accident Monday

Three-time Olympian and former Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore died in a car crash while returning home from practice on Monday. He was 29 years old.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on FM 485 in Milam County, Texas. Lendore, the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, reportedly crossed over the center line and “sideswiped a vehicle” coming the opposite way. He continued and drifted over the center line again before crashing into a 2018 Infiniti SUV head-on.

Lendore was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is very difficult to express, I can’t even express this loss,” Texas A&M head track coach Pat Henry said. “Over the years our relationship had changed to not only one of my athletes to coach, but he was loved by my wife, children and grandchildren. He was part of my family. It hurts, it really hurts. My thoughts are with his family and the efforts to get through this very difficult period of time.”

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Deon Lendore. An inspiration and motivator to those around him, the impact he had not only on Aggie track & field, but across the world, will be greatly missed. Here. 📰 https://t.co/eyIli0BGVY pic.twitter.com/dMn09LsfFh — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) January 11, 2022

Lendore competed in three Olympics for his native Trinidad and Tobago, including the 2020 Tokyo Games. He won the bronze medal as a part of the 4X400 relay at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Lendore also won silver in the 4x400m at the 2015 world championships and was a three-time world indoor bronze medalist.

Lendore competed collegiately for Texas A&M from 2012-2015. In 2014, he went undefeated through 14 races at 400m, while claiming individual NCAA titles at the indoor and outdoor championships. He also played a vital role in the 4x400m relay that won the NCAA outdoor title that same year.

After his sensational junior season, Lendore became the Aggies’ first and only male winner of The Bowerman, awarded to the most outstanding collegiate track and field athlete.

Lendore served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Aggies track team the past two seasons while continuing to train professionally.