Look: Alex Morgan Has Blunt Message For Olympic Committee

On Wednesday, the organizers for the Tokyo Olympics made a decision on whether nursing mothers can bring their children with them.

The organizers decided that nursing mothers will be allowed to bring their children to the upcoming Olympics when necessary. Although this might sound like a solution for athletes who were previously trying to choose between the Games and their children, it turns out this isn’t a helpful response for everyone.

United States Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan shared her response to the latest ruling on Twitter. She revealed she’s still waiting to figure out if she can bring her daughter with her to Tokyo.

“Still not sure what when necessary’ even means,” Morgan wrote. “Is that determined by the mother or the IOC? We are Olympic mothers telling you, it is NECESSARY. I have not been contacted about being able to bring my daughter with me to Japan and we leave in 7 days.”

Morgan recently expressed the importance of mothers being able to have their kids with them for the Tokyo Olympics, so it’s easy to understand why she’s frustrated with the committee’s vague answer.

The main reason why the organizers are hesitant to loosen their restrictions for Olympic athletes who are parents is because of the uncertainty regarding COVID-19.

“Given that the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place during a pandemic, overall we must unfortunately decline to permit athletes’ family members or other companions to accompany them to the Games,” the organizers said. “However, after careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with nursing children, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan.”

Hopefully, this situation gets sorted out before Morgan and the rest of the crew leave next week for Tokyo.