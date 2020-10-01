American Cyclist Suspended For Tweeting President Trump Support

In this social climate, public figures need to be far more attentive to their behavior on social media and how it affects others. 19-year-old cyclist Quinn Simmons just learned that the hard way.

On Thursday, the Trek-Segafredo cycling team suspended the gold medal-winner for a series of tweets described as “divisive, incendiary, and detrimental.” Per the statement, Simmons is suspended from the team until further notice.

“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement, via ESPN. “(He) will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”

Simmons came into conflict on Twitter with cycling journalist José Been, who stated her vehement opposition to anyone voting for President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. He replied to her statement by tweeting “Bye,” and included a dark-skinned hand-waving emoji.

The backlash on social media stemmed from the racial connotations behind his use of the emoji.

Simmons was then asked in the comments if he was a “Trumper”. He said, “That’s right” and included an emoji of an American flag.

Been has since apologized for the situation and said on Twitter that she feels bad for what happened to Twitter. She has locked her account.

Simmons, meanwhile, does not seem to broken up about it. He’s clapped back at a person saying they no longer support him, and graciously taken support from a cycling journalist.

What a loss 💕 — Quinn Simmons (@QuinnSimmons9) September 30, 2020

Thank you! 🙏 — Quinn Simmons (@QuinnSimmons9) September 30, 2020

Quinn Simmons won a gold medal at the 2019 Junior Road Race in Yorkshire. He finished second at the 2020 Tour de Hongrie.