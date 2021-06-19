American Shot Putter Crushes World Record At U.S. Olympic Trials

Ryan Crouser didn’t just break an old record during the US Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday night, he absolutely obliterated it.

During the first night of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, Crouser shattered a shot put world record by launching his first attempt 23.37 meters. He threw a 16-pound shot roughly 76 feet – just think about that for a minute.

The record that Crouser broke on Friday was set a little over two years before he was even born. After making history during the Olympic Trials, he revealed that he’s always thought about this moment.

“There were so many times that I was throwing a six-pound shot out behind the middle school, throwing by myself, and let it go and put my hands over my head and be like, ‘Oh, new world record!'” Crouser said, via ESPN. “I knew it’s been a possibility or potential to do it since 2017.”

Here’s the record-breaking attempt from Crouser:

Crouser was celebrating that throw the moment he released the shot. He pretty much knew that attempt was going to break the world record.

In addition to making history on Friday night, Crouser punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Defending an Olympic title won’t be easy, but if Crouser’s momentum from the trials carries over to the games later this year, he should be in excellent shape.