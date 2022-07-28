Aspiring Olympic Athlete Killed In Tragic Accident At 25

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 01: A general view is seen of the Olympic rings in the Olympic Park on August 1, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Japanese triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki passed away this Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle near Orléans. She was just 25 years old.

Miyazaki, an aspiring Olympian, was training at an overseas base in France. Last weekend, she competed at the Pontevedra World Cup.

World Triathlon released a statement on Miyazaki's tragic death.

"World Triathlon and the Japan Triathlon Union want to offer our deepest condolences to Ms. Miyazaki family, friends, coaches and teammates," the statement read. "The thoughts of all the Triathlon Family are with you all in these terrible times."

Miyazaki won the Japan U23 Triathlon Championships in 2019. She was hoping to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Local authorities are investigating this situation.

Our thoughts are with Miyazaki's loved ones during this difficult time.