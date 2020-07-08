The Spun

Australian World Champion Snowboarder Dies At 32

Snowboarded Alex Pullin competing in the Olympics.PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Alex Pullin of Australia competes during the Men's Snowboard Cross Seeding on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Australian world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died in a spearfishing accident, according to multiple reports. He was 32.

Pullin was spearfishing on Queensland’s Gold Coast when he was found unresponsive by a snorkeler on an artificial reef. Pullin was brought to shore and resuscitation attempts were administered but he could not be revived.

Police reports indicate Pullin had been diving along when the accident occurred.

“He didn’t have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef,” officer Chris Tritton said via ITV.com.

Nicknamed “Chumpy,” Pullin won world championships in 2011 and 2013 and competed for Australia in the Olympics in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He was the country’s flagbearer at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Already, tributes have begun pouring in for Pullin on social media from former teammates, friends and fans alike.

“An incredible athlete, beloved teammate and role model, you will be sorely missed,” said the Australian Olympic Team in a statement.

Recently, Pullin had posted several photos on Instagram of himself diving and spearfishing.

“Unreal day in the ocean! Whales singing & breaching all around us, hanging with great people, plus bringing home plenty of fish for the week,” he wrote in the caption for one.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Pullin’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


