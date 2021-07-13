The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Second-Straight Loss

USA basketball head coach Gregg Popovich.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team attends a practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the Tokyo Olympics on July 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

So much for Team USA’s shocking loss to Nigeria on Saturday being a fluke. The Americans dropped a second-straight exhibition game on Monday.

Australia, which was led by NBA contributors Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Matisse Thybulle, overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Team USA 91-83 in Las Vegas. The Americans particularly struggled down the stretch, with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum all missing key looks in the final three minutes.

The Olympics don’t start in Tokyo until later this month, so the Americans have a little bit of time to figure things out. They had better start soon though, because the last two results have been embarrassing.

Not surprisingly, the basketball community is a bit concerned about Team USA right now, and with good reason.

Again, even without LeBron James, Stephen Curry and other stars on the roster, this USA squad still has plenty of talent. However, that talent means little if it doesn’t perform cohesively.

Gregg Popovich has to find a way to get more out his team, period. He’ll have a chance to do that tomorrow night against a quality Argentina team.

If the Americans fall to 0-3 though, look out.


