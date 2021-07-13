Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Second-Straight Loss

So much for Team USA’s shocking loss to Nigeria on Saturday being a fluke. The Americans dropped a second-straight exhibition game on Monday.

Australia, which was led by NBA contributors Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Matisse Thybulle, overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Team USA 91-83 in Las Vegas. The Americans particularly struggled down the stretch, with Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum all missing key looks in the final three minutes.

The Olympics don’t start in Tokyo until later this month, so the Americans have a little bit of time to figure things out. They had better start soon though, because the last two results have been embarrassing.

Not surprisingly, the basketball community is a bit concerned about Team USA right now, and with good reason.

The U.S. men's basketball team suffered its 2nd loss in 3 days, falling to Australia in Las Vegas tonight, 91-83. It is the 1st time Team USA has lost back-to-back exhibition games since professionals started playing in 1992 (were 54-2 in exhibitions in this span prior to this). pic.twitter.com/8TAZG0XyBd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2021

There’s still time but this Team USA squad may rival our ‘02 World Championship team!! 🙃 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 13, 2021

Just seent that Team USA lost again in basketball… what’s going on? Are we trying? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 13, 2021

Remember: Exhibition games against @usabasketball ALWAYS count to the other team. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 13, 2021

Must-win exhibition game for Team USA tomorrow against Argentina? — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 13, 2021

(All this is doing is potentially, justtttttt maybe setting up for there to be some value on betting on Team USA in the Olympics lol) — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) July 13, 2021

Australia 91, U.S. 83. Team USA loses its second straight. Gregg Popovich and Co. have a lot of work to do before this team heads to Tokyo. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 13, 2021

Team USA is going to lose another exhibition, this time to Australia. Going back to 2019 World Cup, they've lost 4 of last 5 games. Execution severely lacking, particularly in the clutch. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 13, 2021

Team USA stinks, huh? — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) July 13, 2021

When did America forget how to play basketball? — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) July 13, 2021

Can we just send Gonzaga to the Olympics? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) July 13, 2021

Just looked up USA’s group play opener in Tokyo………France. Oh, good. https://t.co/xM3hwqNbjb — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) July 13, 2021

USA needed Ben Simmons tonight. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) July 13, 2021

Again, even without LeBron James, Stephen Curry and other stars on the roster, this USA squad still has plenty of talent. However, that talent means little if it doesn’t perform cohesively.

Gregg Popovich has to find a way to get more out his team, period. He’ll have a chance to do that tomorrow night against a quality Argentina team.

If the Americans fall to 0-3 though, look out.