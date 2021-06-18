Wizards Star Bradley Beal Makes Decision On Playing In The Olympics

The Team USA roster for this year’s Tokyo Olympics is beginning to fill out nicely. According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania on Friday afternoon, Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal has committed to join the roster this summer. His name will be added to a growing list of committed stars including Damian Lillard, Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum.

This will be Beal’s first appearance on a Team USA Olympic roster.

It wasn’t until after the 2016 Rio Olympics that his All-Star status really started to take off. Earning his first All-Star selection in 2017-18, the longtime Wizard has slowly improved each year — reaching a career peak this past season.

Through the 2020-21 season, Bradley Beal finished second place in NBA regular-season scoring with 31.3 points per game.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, sources tell me and @joevardon. Beal joins Portland’s Damian Lillard, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Golden State’s Draymond Green among initial pledges. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2021

Despite his stellar play, Beal’s Washington squad was unable to get past the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1. He averaged just below his regular-season average with 30.0 ppg through five games.

Joining Lillard and Tatum on the Team USA roster, Beal brings yet another elite scoring skill-set to the table. Lillard finished the regular season just behind Beal in the No. 3 position with 28.8 ppg. Tatum finished at No. 10 with 26.4 ppg.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see who takes the bulk of the scoring load as Team USA looks for its fourth straight gold medal in Tokyo.

The rest of the roster will be announced later this month and training camp will begin on Jul. 6.

[Shams Charania]