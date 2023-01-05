Breaking: Legendary Olympian Died On Wednesday

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Rosi Mittermaier, a legendary German alpine ski racer, passed away on Wednesday. She was 72.

Mittermaier won gold medals for the downhill and slalom events at the 1976 Olympics. She also claimed a silver medal in the giant slalom competition.

According to Mittermaier's family, she passed away peacefully "following a serious illness."

Mittermaier was nicknamed "Gold-Rosi" due to her incredible run in 1976. After all, she nearly became the first woman to win three Alpine skiing gold medals at the same Olympics.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach released a statement on Mittermaier's passing.

“Rosi Mittermaier was a very charming and credible ambassador of sport, who always approached people openly and in a humble way. She inspired all of us with her warmth and her smile,” Bach said. “For all these reasons, and not only because of her two Olympic gold medals, she will always be remembered as ‘Gold-Rosi’ by all of us.”

Our thoughts are with Mittermaier's family and friends.